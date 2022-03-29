NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Woldenberg Park is transforming into the 2022 NCAA March Madness Music Festival, all part of the 2022 Men’s Final Four celebrations.

Several production companies started setting the stage for this music fest. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez gives us a first look.

Spanning the entire width of Woldenberg Park is this massive stage for the 3-day free music festival as part of the Final Four.

“It will transform into a live music venue so we are very excited about it. I think we are getting every square foot we could get in here and using every square foot of the park,” Jeff Rossi said.

Jeff Rossi with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation says the last time The Final Four was in New Orleans was 10 years ago and it had an economic impact of $170 million dollars. Now 10 years later they expect an even bigger impact and this music fest is an added draw.

“I think this amplifies New Orleans and shows what we’re all about. This event as a whole will help put New Orleans back on the National stage,” Rossi said.

Music acts like Khalid, Arcade Fire, and Imagine Dragons will be headlining the March Madness Music Fest.

Other local acts like Lucky Daye, Trombone Shorty, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and others will also take the stage.

Only 15,000 will be allowed into the concert area, so if you’d like to get a free pass before-hand it is recommended, you log on HERE to register for your free passes.

Arcade Fire headlines on Friday night. Khalid headlines on Saturday night. Imagine Dragons headlines on Sunday night.