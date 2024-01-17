SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local organization plans to place a memorial plaque honoring dozens of Union Army units that found at the Battle of Mansfield, the last major Confederate victory in the Civil War.

The Brig. Gen. Joseph Bailey Camp 5 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is based in Shreveport and Marshall and has focused its attention on placing the first plaque honoring Union soldiers at the Mansfield State Historic Site.

The battle of Mansfield was fought on Apr. 8, 1864, and the next day many of the units fought in the Battle of Pleasant Hill.

These two battles, often called the “Battle of Sabine Crossroads,” marked the turning point in the Union’s failed Red River Campaign which meant to capture the City of Shreveport and cut off Texas, particularly Jefferson, from the Confederacy.

This April marks the 160th anniversary of the battles in Mansfield and at Pleasant Hill, and details of the dedication will be released as the anniversary draws near.

No memorials at the historic battle site in Mansfield honor the Union soldiers and units that were involved in the two battles.

Of the 30,000 soldiers who fought at the battles, approximately 1/3 of them were Confederate, and 2/3 fought for the Union. More than 2,000 Union soldiers either died, went missing, or were wounded. Around 1000 Confederates suffered the same fate.

