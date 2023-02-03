Sam Caruso stirs it up at Laozi Ice Cream

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At his New Orleans ice cream kitchen-of-a-factory, when it’s Carnival Season, Sam Caruso does not make King Cakes.

As WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood finds out, Sam Caruso un-makes King Cakes.

Or as Sam says, he de-constructs King Cakes.

Sam slices and dices for his King Cake ice cream.

That’s the flavor of the season he’s making and selling at the back door of Blue Dot Donuts at 4301 Canal Street in New Orleans.

It looks like his state-of-the-art, state-of-the-season flavor.

But it’s really the recipe that saved his life.

You see, Sam was hooked on heroin for seventeen years.

In and out of jail.

In and out of jobs.

Sam was simply, as he called himself back then, a loser.

Now, Sam’s got a focus.

A reason to rise like the sun.

And so he stirs up his next batch.

Clean and sober.

One day at a time.

And one quart of his King Cake ice cream, at a time.

Sam Caruso’s ice cream is called Laozi and you can find out all about it when you click right here.

