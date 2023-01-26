NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Wednesday that Mardi Gras krewes will parade down their traditional routes once again.

Cantrell said the decision was made in collaboration with her administration, the New Orleans Police Department, EMS and other public safety entities.

“My focus has been how do we get back to Mardi Gras as we know it, thinking of all the Krewes,” Mayor Cantrell said.

With the help of the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Sheriff’s Association the Mayor says all parades will be getting the necessary officers for them to return to their regular routes, but this is no small task getting the number of officers.

“We are just seeing the other Parishes step up,” she said.

“We are starting Mardi Gras 2023. This city has been working tirelessly to bring Mardi Gras back and to its full glory,” said Mayor Cantrell.

She also highlight numerous priorities put in place including public safety, infrastructure, economic development, and quality of life to have a safe carnival season.

New Orleans residents have been worried about attending events around the city, after an uptick in carjackings and other crimes.

The mayor says a more formal announcement on the return is forthcoming.