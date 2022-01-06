Carnival Season is upon us, and parades have begun! Follow the schedule below for the latest changes and updates to the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 6
French Quarter
Uptown New Orleans
SATURDAY, JANUARY 8
Covington
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5
Marigny
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
French Quarter
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
French Quarter
Slidell
New Orleans East
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Metairie
Marigny
Pearl River
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18
French Quarter
Metairie
Uptown New Orleans
Westbank
Madisonville
Mandeville
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Metairie
Uptown New Orleans
- Krewe of Pontchartrain 1:00pm
- Krewe of Choctaw follows
- Krewe of Freret follows
- Knights of Sparta 5:30pm
- Krewe of Pygmalion follows
Slidell
Covington
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20
French Quarter
Metairie
Uptown New Orleans
Slidell
Abita Springs
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Mandeville
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Uptown New Orleans
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Uptown New Orleans
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
French Quarter
Uptown New Orleans
Slidell
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
Uptown New Orleans
Westbank
Mid-City
Bush
Kenner
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Uptown New Orleans
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28 – LUNDI GRAS
Uptown New Orleans
TUESDAY, MARCH 1 – MARDI GRAS
Metairie
Uptown New Orleans
Covington
Folsom
Lacombe
*Additional Parades*
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18
- Hercules — Houma — 6 p.m.
- Omega — Hammond — 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19
- Tee Caillou — Chauvin — noon
- Aquarius — Houma — 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20
- Hyacinthians — Houma — noon
- Titans — Houma — follows Hyacinthians
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
- Aphrodite — Houma — 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
- Krewe of Lul — Luling — noon
- Krewe of Tohwahpahsah — Reserve — noon
- Krewe of Rosenthorne — Jean Lafitte — noon
- Grand Isle — Grand Isle — 1 p.m.
- MCAA — Bogalusa — 1 p.m.
- Krewe of Mardi Gras — Houma — 6:30 p.m
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27
- Krewe of Du Monde — LaPlace — 11 a.m.
- Krewe of Dage’ LaPlace follows DuMonde
- Des Allemands — Des Allemands — 1 p.m.
- Terreanians — Houma — 1:30 p.m.
- Montegut — Houma — 2 p.m.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28 – LUNDI GRAS
Cleopatra — Houma — 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 1 – MARDI GRAS
- Bonne Terre — Houma — 11 a.m.
- Houmas — Houma — 1 p.m.
- Kajuns — Houma — follows Houmas
- Krewe of M.A.C. — Gramercy — 2 p.m.
Lagniappe – Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Krewe of Mardi Paws — Covington — 2 p.m.