Carnival Season is upon us, and parades have begun! Follow the schedule below for the latest changes and updates to the 2022 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

French Quarter

Uptown New Orleans

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

Covington

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Marigny

Mardi Gras 2018

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

French Quarter

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

French Quarter

Slidell

New Orleans East

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade makes its way through the streets of New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Metairie

Marigny

Pearl River

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

French Quarter

Metairie

Uptown New Orleans

Westbank

Madisonville

Mandeville

Feb. 11, 2018 – Float riders toss beads and trinkets during the Krewe of Thoth Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Metairie

Uptown New Orleans

Slidell

Covington

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

French Quarter

Metairie

Uptown New Orleans

Slidell

Abita Springs

Feb. 25, 2020 – The Krewe of Zulu Parade rolls down Jackson Avenue on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Mandeville

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Uptown New Orleans

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Uptown New Orleans

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

French Quarter

Uptown New Orleans

Slidell

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Uptown New Orleans

Westbank

Mid-City

Bush

Kenner

Mardi Gras parade float

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Uptown New Orleans

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28 – LUNDI GRAS

Uptown New Orleans

TUESDAY, MARCH 1 – MARDI GRAS

Metairie

Uptown New Orleans

Covington

Folsom

Lacombe

*Additional Parades*

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Hercules — Houma — 6 p.m.

Omega — Hammond — 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Tee Caillou — Chauvin — noon

Aquarius — Houma — 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Hyacinthians — Houma — noon

Titans — Houma — follows Hyacinthians

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Aphrodite — Houma — 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Krewe of Lul — Luling — noon

Krewe of Tohwahpahsah — Reserve — noon

Krewe of Rosenthorne — Jean Lafitte — noon

Grand Isle — Grand Isle — 1 p.m.

MCAA — Bogalusa — 1 p.m.

Krewe of Mardi Gras — Houma — 6:30 p.m

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Krewe of Du Monde — LaPlace — 11 a.m.

Krewe of Dage’ LaPlace follows DuMonde

Des Allemands — Des Allemands — 1 p.m.

Terreanians — Houma — 1:30 p.m.

Montegut — Houma — 2 p.m.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28 – LUNDI GRAS

Cleopatra — Houma — 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1 – MARDI GRAS

Bonne Terre — Houma — 11 a.m.

Houmas — Houma — 1 p.m.

Kajuns — Houma — follows Houmas

Krewe of M.A.C. — Gramercy — 2 p.m.

Lagniappe – Sunday, March 13, 2022