RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Marcus Yanez has informed NBC 10 and FOX 14 that he is stepping down as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director of Richwood High School. Yanez joined the high school in 2019.

After 4 years with the school, Yanez tells NBC 10/FOX 14’s Jesse Davis that he will be accepting a new position at Mangham High School; however, all agreements are not official as of yet.