Manning family partners with Caesars Sportsbook

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Manning family is well known for football and now they’re partnering up with Caesars Sportsbook.

Beginning today, the Mannings will be featured in advertising, in addition to making live events and commercial appearances.

“This isn’t the typical partnership between a sports betting company and major talent,” said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. “We’re welcoming the most acclaimed family in football history to be integrated holistically into the Caesars family. Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper are extraordinary people who are champions of their communities, and we’re honored to partner with such a prestigious group of individuals.”

We are thrilled to welcome the first family of football to the Empire!#CaesarsSportsbook Chief Trends Officer @wingoz breaks down the amazing football careers and lives of Peyton, Eli, Archie and Coop. #TreysTrends pic.twitter.com/DD2tvRVi8g — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) November 9, 2021

“We’re excited to partner with the team at Caesars Sportsbook,” said Peyton Manning. “We’re looking forward to interacting with their customers who love sports and love football, and we know Caesars has a lot of fun initiatives planned. They place a strong emphasis on community impact, and we appreciate their support of causes that are important to us.”

