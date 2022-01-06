UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae zones in on a work-release escapee from Union Parish. Kenneth Kevin Toney is or was an inmate at the Union Parish Detention Center. Under the center’s work release program, he was employed at Foster Farms, a chicken processing plant in Farmerville, Louisiana.

This is a photo of Kenneth Kevin Toney, a work-release inmate escapee from Union Parish. Photo Courtesy: Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

On December 6, 2021 authorities reported to the public that a manhunt was underway. Police said Toney had left the plant at some point during his shift and is now considered to be an escapee.

Toney is described as a Black male, 5’9, 182 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Almost two months after Toney’s escape, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on January 3, Kamren Gautreaux another work-release inmate walked away from a job site near Sardis Church Road in Farmerville.

Police say Gautreaux said he needed to use the restroom and shortly after he disappeared. Gautreaux is described as a White male, 5’5 and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white jacket.

This is a photo of Kamren Gautreaux. He is a work-release escapee from the Union Parish Detention Center in Farmerville, Louisiana. Photo Courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Department

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Toney or Gautreaux is asked to call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH or your local law enforcement agency.

Any tip submitted in this case or any other case will always remain anonymous.