MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Mangham Police Department unveiled its new fallen officer monument as a tribute to officer Marshall Lee Waters Jr, who died in the line of duty two years ago.

The unveiling of this monument comes at a time when the Mangham community still grieves the loss of officer waters, who was shot and killed on October 17th, 2020.

“We appreciate the town of Mangham honoring Marshall. We are grateful for them honoring him; the sacrifice that was made in losing his life. Two years later, it’s still hard. There’s not a day that goes by that we think about Marshall. It is very hard to lose him to a senseless act,” said the sister of officer Waters, Felicia Waters.

While conducting a traffic stop on Highway 425, Waters stopped a driver for speeding in what turned out to be a stolen car during a robbery. The driver shot Water, and he later died from the gunshot wound.

“Marshall was a protector of his siblings, and he had a big, big heart for his family and his children and his grants,” said Waters.

Waters served as a Mangham police officer for four years. His peers remember him as someone who loved to serve his community.

“He will never be replaced. He went around checking on the elderly. He talked to everybody, and everybody loved him. It was a big loss.” said the chief of police, Perry Fleming.

The new monument is on Highway 425 across from the Mangham Police Department. Chief of police Perry Fleming says there are plans to add flowers and benches around it this Spring.