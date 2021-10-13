Man survives 60-foot fall into hull of cargo ship near New Orleans wharf

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Fire and Rescue personnel were forced to repel to the bottom of a cargo ship to evacuate a wounded longshoreman who fell 60-feet into the hull of vessel on Tuesday.

Just after 5:30 p.m., the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS) were dispatched to the incident at the Poland Avenue Wharf. The NOFD reports the incident was classified a one-alarm emergency and the event described as a “high-angle technical rescue” with spine board and other equipment in tow.

According to the report, the victim was conscious and alert and suffering from a broken right arm.

The man was transported to the hospital via EMS for further medical treatment.

Eight NOFD units carrying 23 Fire Operations and Rescue personnel were dispatched to this incident. All units were returned, and the incident placed under control at 6:24 pm.

The Port of New Orleans Harbor Police also assisted in the mitigation of this incident.