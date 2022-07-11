NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday morning, Officers with the New Orleans Police Department were called to the scene of a homicide by stabbing in Mid-City.

According to the NOPD, Officers responded to the 2700 block of Banks Street around 8:00 a.m. Reports show that upon arrival, a male victim was seen suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Upon completion of a formal autopsy by the Orleans Parish Coroner, the name and age of the victim will be released.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Click here to submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers online.

Police do not currently have any information on the suspect(s) or a motive in this stabbing. This remains an open investigation.