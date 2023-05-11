LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man was hit by a car this morning on E. Pont Des Mouton after walking into the roadway and lying down.

According to Lafayette Police, officers received calls early Thursday morning about a man lying in the road in the 100 block of E. Pont Des Mouton Rd. Shortly after receiving the information the pedestrian was run over by a vehicle. The pedestrian, a 42-year-old man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

A Fusus camera in the area showed that the man walked into the roadway and laid down. After laying down in the roadway, he was struck by a vehicle.

The 100 block of E. Pont Des Mouton at the intersection of the I-49 off ramp was closed for a time, but has since reopened and all travel lanes are accessible.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.