ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A man died after jumping off a boat over the weekend into a Louisiana Bayou.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, agents recovered the body of Christopher Martin, 52, of Thibodaux, on Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday around 5:30 p.m. in Bayou Chevreuil in St. John Parish.

Rescue teams with the LDWF, St. John, Lafourche and St. Charles parish sheriff’s offices responded and searched for Martin after learning that he had reportedly jumped out of the vessel while it was traveling at a slow speed.

He reportedly resurfaced briefly, before disappearing under water.

His body was turned over to the St. John Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death, LDWF officials said.