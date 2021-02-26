Man convicted of killing two North Vermilion High School students sentenced to 48 years in prison

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Tyler Meaux has been sentenced to 48 years in prison, including 10 years hard labor and six years probation.

He was convicted on two counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of two Vermilion Parish teens, Alana Duhon and Sydney Colomb.

Alana Duhon

Sydney Colomb

Authorities said Meaux’s blood-alcohol level was .16 on Feb. 4, 2018, when his truck hit the vehicle occupied by the North Vermilion High School students.

Meaux was 20 at the time of the deadly crash.

“I apologize for what I have done and the damage I have caused all of you. It is my fault that they are gone,” Meaux told the victims’ families during his sentencing Thursday.

ORIGINAL: Tyler Meaux, the man arrested in connection to a deadly two-vehicle crash last year, is scheduled to appear in court this Monday, Dec. 2.

Meaux was arrested back in February of 2018 for his involvement in the deadly crash that left two teenagers dead. He was booked on multiple charges including vehicular homicide.

State Police say Meaux was traveling south in the northbound lane of U.S. 1-67 when his truck collided head on with a car on Sunday, February 4, 2018.

Alana Duhon and Sydney Colomb were in the car and died due to their injuries.

Both teens were students at North Vermilion High School. The trial is set to begin Monday in Vermilion Parish.