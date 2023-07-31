DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash that killed a Livingston Parish teenager.

Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle collision on Louisiana 64 near Louisiana 1019 around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 12.

LSP said a 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by William Cokes, 49, was heading east on Louisiana 64 while Caleb Easterling, 19, was driving west on the same highway in a 2009 Ford F-150. The reason Cokes crossed the center line and hit Easterling’s truck head-on is still under investigation. A 2015 Dodge Charger heading west also rear-ended the teen’s truck.

State police said Easterling was not wearing a seatbelt. He was sent to the hospital but died from his injuries.

Cokes was charged with vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving on the right side of the road, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles and no driver’s license.

Cokes will be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center after his discharge from medical treatment.