Man arrested after family dog and father shot during altercation in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – 22-year-old Jonathan Landry is behind bars after an altercation that ended up with shots fired on Wednesday night.

Around 5 p.m., the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired at a home on Thurston McCrory Rd.

Upon arrival, deputies found Landry’s father and the family dog had sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the altercation stems from “the son stealing guns from a locked compartment in the residence.”

The father was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The family dog is fine and Landry is in the Ascension Parish Jail facing these charges: