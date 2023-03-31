Tallula, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 31, 2023, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 602 at Hodge Road. According to a release from Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 49-year-old Howard L. Brooks of Brandon, Miss.

The initial investigation revealed that Brooks was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 602 in a 2014 GMC Acadia. The GMC exited the roadway and impacted a utility pole. Brooks was reportedly ejected from the 2014 GMC Acadia.

Brooks, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

The fatal crash is still under investigation.