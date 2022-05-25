HOOVER, Ala. – Due to inclement weather affecting the SEC Baseball Tournament schedule, LSU’s first game in in the tournament is now scheduled to be played at approximately 1 p.m. CT Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Tigers are scheduled to face the winner of Wednesday’s elimination game between Auburn and Kentucky.

The LSU game is scheduled to be the second game of the day on Thursday; the first game Thursday is scheduled to be Vanderbilt-Tennessee at 9:30 a.m. CT

The LSU game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on the SEC Network.

(Release via LSU Athletics)