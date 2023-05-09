ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) proudly announces its official designation as a Native American-Serving Nontribal Institution (NASNTI). This recognition highlights the university’s commitment to serving and supporting the educational needs of Native American students and fostering an inclusive campus environment.

A Native American-Serving Nontribal Institution (NASNTI) is an institution of higher education with an enrollment of undergraduates that is not less than 10 percent Native American students and is not a Tribal College or University. NASNTIs are not controlled by tribes, but rather a university that serves a percentage of American Indian and Alaska Native students.

Nationally, 16% of Native Americans obtain bachelor’s degrees. However, since 2015, LSUA has graduated 400 Native American students out of the 1561 Native American students enrolled, which is a graduation rate of about 26%. The Native American-Serving Nontribal Institutions designation will enable LSUA to partner with tribal leadership and tribal education offices to improve and expand our capacity to serve Native Americans.

LSUA is the only Native American-Serving Nontribal Institution in the state.

LSUA Land Acknowledgement Statement

The LSUA Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, on behalf of the entire LSUA community, would like to acknowledge the indigenous history of Central Louisiana and affirm indigenous culture, history, and experiences. We recognize the communities of this region including the nations of Caddo, Natchez, Taenas, Ofo, Yawani Alabama, Tunica, Biloxi, Pascagoula, Avoyel, Choctaw, and Koasati (Coushatta), and others whose memories may have been erased by violence, displacement, migration, and settlement. We thank them for their strength and resilience as stewards of this land and are committed to creating and maintaining a living and learning environment that embraces individual differences, including those of the indigenous peoples of our region.



LSUA Chief Diversity Officer Connie Cooper said, “It is important to understand that land acknowledgments are not relegated to the past, but rather a current, ongoing progression. Our process was intentional in that we wanted to develop a statement that would not become performative, but rather another step toward action to support and assist Native Americans and Indigenous peoples, especially with regard to higher education and experiential learning opportunities.”

LSUA’s dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive campus is evident in its ongoing efforts to establish strong partnerships with tribal communities and organizations and its commitment to recruiting and retaining Native American students. By doing so, the university aims to create an environment that not only reflects the rich cultural heritage of Louisiana but also empowers Native American students to reach their full potential.

For more information about LSUA’s Native American-Serving Nontribal Institution designation and related initiatives, please visit www.lsua.edu/diversity. Contact the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at 318-473-6558 or email Connie Cooper at ccooper@lsua.edu.