BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As its Spring semester comes to a close, LSU is preparing for summer.

And these days, preparing for a new semester involves updating the university’s coronavirus guidelines.

LSU issued a notice to its entire community Tuesday, notifying them of changes to its COVID policies.

The letter included the following COVID-related updates:

-Effective Saturday, May 14, the daily symptom checker will be discontinued. The LSU Community will no longer receive daily email or text alerts.

-LSU students, faculty, and staff are still required to report positive cases of COVID-19. The new reporting tool has been added to the university’s MyLSU homepage and can be accessed under the Campus Community menu.

-LSU students, faculty, and staff must continue to follow the most updated CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines.

-COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for students, faculty, and staff will remain available at the Student Health Center, along with COVID testing for students. The Coates Hall testing site is closed. The 4-H Mini Barn will discontinue testing next Friday, May 13, but will continue to provide vaccinations until Friday, May 27.

-The COVID-19 Call Center will close Saturday, May 14.

University officials added that they will continue to monitor the impacts of the virus on the state and university and will confer with the Health & Medical Advisory Committee throughout the semester.

As of Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting 597 new COVID cases in the state, one new death, and 58 hospitalizations.

Click here for additional information related to LSU’s navigation of the COVID-19 pandemic.