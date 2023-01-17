BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An LSU student who was hit by a car early Sunday morning has died.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the victim was standing in the middle of the road on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway when she was hit by a car at 3 a.m. Sunday. The driver had no signs or evidence of impairment, according to EBRSO.

LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as Madison Brooks, 19, and reported Sunday that she was brain dead and on life support.

LSU released the following statement Monday:

“It is with great sadness that we learned that one of our students, Madison Brooks, passed away on January 15. This is a tragedy for all of us at LSU, especially Madison’s family, friends, sorority sisters, and classmates. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them as they go through this extremely difficult time and begin the grieving process. LSU

The university said students who would like to talk to someone can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center at 225-578-8774. The health center will be open Tuesday.