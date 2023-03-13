BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – LSU supported $6.1 billion in Louisiana economic output, over $2.4 billion in statewide earnings and an estimated 45,700 direct and indirect annualized jobs in fiscal year 2021-2022. This equals $690 of output per Louisianian and $13.85 for every dollar of Louisiana state funding provided to LSU.

“LSU’s campuses contribute a tremendous amount to the state, and the Scholarship First Agenda is a targeted path toward increasing our impact,” said William F. Tate IV, LSU President. “More difficult to measure but of vital importance are the tremendous cultural assets our faculty and students deliver through the arts, literature, music, and humanities. Those activities enrich lives and deepen community engagement – just another example of how LSU enhances Louisiana’s future.”

Throughout the state, LSU’s various campuses contributed significant benefits to regional economies for fiscal year 2021-2022:

LSU’s Flagship Campus in Baton Rouge supported an estimated economic output of more than $2.7 billion, $970 million in earnings and 24,450 jobs.

LSU of Alexandria supported an estimated economic output of about $109 million, $32 million in earnings and 856 jobs.

LSU-Eunice supported an estimated economic output of $72 million, $20 million in earnings and 57 jobs.

LSU-Shreveport campus supported an estimated economic output of $174 million, $52 million in earnings and 1,317 jobs.

LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center located in Baton Rouge supported an estimated economic output of $137 million, $54 million in earnings and 865 jobs.

LSU AgCenter in Baton Rouge supported an estimated economic output of $282 million, $119 million in earnings and 2,356 jobs.

LSU Health New Orleans and the Health Care Services Division supported an estimated economic output of $1.6 billion, $643.5 million in earnings and 9,118 jobs.

LSU Health Shreveport supported an estimated economic output of $1.03 billion as well as an estimated $412 million in earnings and 6,164 jobs.

LSU Flagship’s Athletics Program operations supported an estimated economic output of $498 million, $260 million in earnings and 6,174 jobs.

