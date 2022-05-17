BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With 2022 Spring Commencement right around the corner, LSU is not only rolling out the purple and gold carpet for its honored graduates, but the university is also rolling out a brand new version of its diplomas.

This semester’s graduates will be the first recipients of a redesigned diploma that was inspired by the diploma awarded to students back in 1899.

A statement on LSU’s website recognizes the efforts of its upcoming graduates, saying, “More than ever, your new diploma will be a testament of your hard work these past years.”

On the day of commencement, students will receive a digital version of their diplomas via email and text message.

As a memento of the special day, each graduate who attends the ceremony will also receive a diploma cover and a congratulatory message from campus leadership.

A few weeks after the ceremony, the student’s printed diploma will be shipped to their residence.

Click here to view an example of the new diploma.

LSU’s Spring Commencement is scheduled to take place May 20 and 21.