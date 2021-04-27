LSU Presidential Search Committee will invite three candidates to visit the campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The LSU Presidential Search Committee says they have narrowed their search down to three candidates.

According to the search committee, there are three candidates that will be invited to visit the campus and they will go through another round of interviews.

The three candidates are:

Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government

James (Jim) Henderson, D.M., System President and Chief Executive Officer University of Louisiana System

William (Bill) Tate IV, Ph.D., University of South Carolina Education Foundation Distinguished Professor and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

The committee says these candidates will visit the university next week to meet with various groups and stakeholders, including faculty and staff, students, administrators from various LSU campuses, alumni and donors.

According to the press release, LSU will release more information about how the public can join in on some of the meetings and sessions in the near future.

The search committee says interviews will happen next week, and they will have more information about which candidate they will select at a later time.

For more information on the candidates and the interviews that took place April 26-27, please visit https://www.lsu.edu/president-search/candidates/index.php.