BATON ROUGE (WNTZ) – Powered by RoyOMartin, the inaugural Scholarship First bus tour is underway, taking LSU President William F. Tate IV on a 1,000-mile winding route around Louisiana, with the goal of learning more about some of the state’s key industries, listening to key stakeholders and visiting with alumni and elected officials to ensure alignment of LSU’s statewide priorities in serving Louisiana.

On Wednesday, March 15, the bus will depart from Alexandria, making its way through New Iberia to the “Sugar City,” Jeanerette, to tour sugarcane farms and processing plants and learn more about the importance of sugarcane to the Louisiana economy.

Then it’s a mad dash to Cajun Country, reaching Crowley just in time to harvest crawfish with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, before ending the day in Lake Charles.

Media are invited to the bulleted events below. RSVP to Ashley Arceneaux ash@lsu.edu to attend.

Wednesday, March 13th

10:00 a.m. Visit to “Sugar City” to tour sugarcane farms and processing plants (Jeanerette, LA) 1:30 p.m. Crawfishing in Crowley with special guest, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser 3:00 p.m. Resiliency Tour in Lake Charles – visit storm-affected areas with elected officials, local leaders and LSU experts (Lake Charles Civic Center)

Details are subject to change. Follow LSU’s social media accounts or check www.lsu.edu/president/tour for updates, highlights and behind-the-scenes activities.

Additional Links:

LSU On Tour: https://lsu.edu/president/tour/

LSU Scholarship First Agenda: https://www.lsu.edu/scholarship-first/index.php