BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After months of hard work, this December a new group of graduates are poised to emerge from Louisiana State University.

The nearly 1,800 new graduates will either enter the working world or continue their academic studies.

But before their next chapters unfold, the official ceremonies that recognize each of their outstanding achievements must take place.

LSU is now preparing to host these noteworthy events, and in a Tuesday afternoon news release, the university said this Friday, December 16 will mark its 309th commencement ceremonies.

Campus officials added that LSU will not host one main ceremony for this commencement. Instead, university leaders explained that every degree candidate’s name will be called individually at separate ceremonies for each college.

Times and locations for the diploma ceremonies are as follows:

Additionally, as of Tuesday, LSU says the following guidelines are in place in regards to commencement ceremonies:

Masks are not required but highly encouraged.

There is no restrictions on the number of attending guests.

Doors will open for each event approximately one hour prior to the start of the ceremony. Guests planning to sit together must enter the venue together.

At the culmination of the ceremony, graduates and their guests should plan to meet outside the venue.

Clear bags are not required.

Anyone planning to attend an LSU graduation ceremony may also want to view additional commencement information, which is available on LSU’s website: www.lsu.edu/commencement.