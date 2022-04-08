BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Military Museum in the Memorial Tower celebrated its grand opening Thursday evening.

Celebrations started shortly before 7 p.m. at the LSU War Memorial on the Parade Ground. Governor John Bel Edwards, LSU President William F. Tate IV, and American Legion National Vice Commander Cory Bates were in attendance.

In recent years, the museum has undergone a $14 million expansion to make room for exhibits honoring veterans from all wars to the present day since LSU’s founding. The museum is open to the public and its exhibits will be rotated every few months.