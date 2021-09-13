LSU kicks out students who have not complied with entry requirements

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Students were given about a month to comply with LSU’s entry requirements, but now those students who failed to opt-out or submit proof of vaccination by the deadline are set to be removed from the university.

LSU announced the requirement for vaccination shortly after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Last Friday, students had to submit proof of receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

The university did offer an option for students who do not want to be vaccinated, but they had to submit a form to opt-out officially and would be required to get tested regularly.

Students who did not comply with either of these requirements will be disenrolled from the university, and the university will reimburse a portion of their tuition. Those students will also not be allowed to schedule a spring semester until all entry requirements have been met.

The number of students who have not complied and are being unenrolled has not yet been announced, but a source with LSU tells us that the university will announce that number on Monday.