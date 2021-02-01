Family pleads for man who wounded mother in knife attack at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport to turn himself in

LSU Health Shreveport is on lockdown after an attack Monday afternoon that left at least one person wounded. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family members of the man believed to have attacked his mother and another hospital employee Monday afternoon with a knife at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport are pleading with him to turn himself in.

“We all love you and we want you to do the right thing. Turn yourself in, now,” Juanita Walker said to reporters outside the hospital early Monday evening, identifying herself as the aunt of the man who entered the hospital just before 2:30 p.m. with a “large knife” and attacked two people who work there. Walker identified the man as Zaokoye Chatman.

“When he was in the military he got out on a medical and I don’t’ know what caused him to act like he did,” Walker said when asked why he might have done this before turning back to address her nephew once again. “But I just want you to turn yourself in, I’m pleading with you, I’m begging with you, O’Sean” Walker said, once again addressing her nephew. “It hurts my heart for you to be going through this, so please turn yourself in, I don’t want anybody else to get hurt.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the victims and the attacker, who is believed to have fled the hospital. There is no word on whether police are still actively searching for him.

As of late Monday afternoon, police said both victims were in surgery and that their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

“The safety of our team, patients and community is our greatest priority,” Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport said in a statement released just before 4 p.m. “An incident occurred at our Kings Highway Campus at approximately 2:30 p.m. today. Local law enforcement was immediately dispatched and hospital security initiated a Code Silver, which is still in effect, for the safety of our patients, visitors, staff and providers.

We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will be sharing additional updates as available.”

The hospital issued an updated statement at 4:40 p.m. saying an “All Clear” was issued at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.