Eunice, LA – LSU Eunice continues it’s thrilling winning ways on day two of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament.

The Bengals beat Pearl River, 6-4 in Tuesday’s 2nd Round of the tournament at LSU Eunice’s Bengal Stadium in Eunice, LA.

LSUE Head Coach Jeff Willis’ team now has 51 wins on the season, and more importantly advanced to the semi-final winner’s bracket matchup to be played on Wednesday on the Cajun Prairie.

