BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU will be closed Tuesday after a power outage affects campus.

“Due to Entergy power outage, LSU will close for the day. Essential employees check with supervisors on work schedule for the day,” the university said in a social media post at 9:17 a.m.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed that the University Lab School canceled classes for the day. The school’s athletics department said middle school football and cross country and high school volleyball are canceled Tuesday while high school football practice will still happen.

EBR Schools posted the following on social media.

“Entergy reports that three schools — McKinley High, McKinley Elementary and Eva Legard — are experiencing a power outage. Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 a.m. today.”

A spokesperson from Entergy said power has been restored to all customers as of 10:45 a.m. after a downed transmission line sparked outages for thousands.