LSU alum takes part in NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Launch

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – NASA is trying to find the answer to whether we are alone in the Universe.

On Thursday, NASA launched the Mars rover Perseverance which is expected to land on the Red Planet in February of 2021.

One local graduate took part in today’s launch.

Keith Comeaux is an LSU alum and the deputy chief engineer for the launch of Perseverance.

