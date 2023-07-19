MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The LSU Ag Center and The Southern University Ag Center hosted a C.H.E.F Camp in Tallulah, which stands for Creating Healthy Enjoyable Foods.

Nearly 15 students between the ages of 6 and 12 attended the program that is offered in Madison Parish and other parishes.

Every summer, students come Monday through Friday for a week and learn how to do and use ‘My Plate’ in their everyday life to maintain a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

Nutrition Educator for Madison Parish, Brittny Sims-Washington says the goal is to teach young kids and the community about creating a healthy environment.

“We want to invest in the parish to move forward towards being a healthier community all around. A lot of times children don’t even know where vegetables come from. They would say fruits come from the grocery stores. So, that’s my job, to come into these communities, and the schools, and talk to them about how important agriculture is all around for the world to function,” explained Sims-Washington. “When they come to C.H.E.F Camp, they’re learning math skills, and they’re learning science. They’re learning something that they can take home to their families, and teach some of those.”

“It was really fun, and my favorite part of this C.H.E.F Camp is learning about cooking stuff,” one of the kids, Kayleigh, said.

“It was fun and good. I learned about making pancakes and bread,” added another student, Lakaylan Jones.

“The experience was fun and good. My favorite part is the bread,” student Nebaeh said.

Once the children complete the program this Friday, July 21st, they will earn a certificate, and showcase the skills they’ve learned.

