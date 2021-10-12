LSP to implement changes after trooper was killed, left undiscovered for 15 hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are looking to implement changes after a trooper was killed and left undiscovered for 15 hours.

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said the time between the murder of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert and the time he was found was “absolutely unacceptable.”

According to LSP, Gaubert was shot around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, but he was not found until 5 p.m. During events like last weekend’s manhunt, nonemergency radio calls are suspended to help responding teams communicate.

“So even if Adam was fine, because of the protocol in place, he would not have communicated on the net. Which means that only extreme life or death radio traffic is communicated,” said Davis.

He said it’s that protocol is what led to Gaubert’s death going undiscovered for 15 hours. As a result, LSP is now looking to make changes that will keep their troopers safe.

“System improvements are currently underway and they’re currently being evaluated for immediate implementation utilizing expanded GPS coverage, dormant activity alerts and redundant personnel tracking by supervisors and our communication staff,” said Davis.

Davis said losing a brother is tough, calling the incident that’s leading to change “the perfect storm” and vowing those changes will be made to prevent something like this from happening again.

“I can tell you that we’re learning from this experience, we’re getting better and we’re creating a better system for all of our employees,” said Davis.