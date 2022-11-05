SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a Shreveport woman last seen Friday evening.

According to LSP, 76-year-old Ethel Wyche, also known as Ethel Pegues, was last seen around 8 p.m. on November 4 near the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport, where her daughter lives.

Wyche was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark-colored leggings.

Her family confirmed that she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information about Ethel Wyche / Pegues should contact CPSO at 318-675-2170.