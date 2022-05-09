SLAUGHTER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport bicyclist died late Friday night after being hit by what Louisiana State Police now believe was a GMC Sierra pulling a trailer on Louisiana Highway 19 (Zachary-Slaughter Highway) in East Feliciana Parish.

Michael John Moredock, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police Troop A.

Shortly after 10:30 o.m. Friday, LSP Troop A responded to a fatal hit and run crash on Highway 19.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Moredock was riding a Kent brand bicycle northbound on Highway 19 near the East Feliciana Parish line in a dark area that had no streetlights.

As he rode on the right side of the northbound lane, Moredock was struck from behind by a vehicle that was unknown at the time.

This is the 2007-2013 GMC Sierra LSP troopers believe was responsible for the accident that killed Michael John Moredock.

The impact ejected Moredock from the bicycle and he landed in a grassy area just east of the northbound lane. He was not wearing a helmet,

Following the crash, the vehicle that struck Moredock fled the scene.

However, in their investigation, troopers have identified a possible suspect vehicle in the fatal hit and run crash.

It is described as a 2007–2013 GMC Sierra, light silver in color, with a black aftermarket ranch-style front bumper and black rims.

The truck was seen pulling a 10-12 foot single axle utility trailer and was last seen driving northbound on Highway 19 toward Ethel, turning eastbound on Louisiana Highway 412.

LSP are asking anyone who has any information on this vehicle please contact Troop A at (225-754-8500).