LSP remembers officer who died in the line of duty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police is remembering a fallen officer on the day of his death.
Senior Trooper Steven J. Vincent died on August 24, 2015 while trying to help a vehicle that was stuck in a ditch.
Vincent was shot on August 23 and passed away at the age of 44.
At the time of the trooper’s death, Vincent “had served for 11 years, 8 months and 16 days,” according to the Louisiana State Police.
