LSP: Pedestrian killed in crash in West Baton Rouge Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Early Saturday morning, shortly before 4:00 a.m. on November 6, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 10 east of LA Hwy 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to police, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the pedestrian was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10. While in the roadway, the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the

scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and Troopers ask that anyone with information regarding

this crash contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500