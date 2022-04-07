BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police is remembering a K9 who died on Wednesday, April 6.

LSP K9 Senda “was assigned to SGT Andy Stephenson as a Drug Detection Dog for Troop F, and was his partner for 8 years before retiring with a phenomenal record, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Senda worked with the Louisiana State Police between January 2010 and January 2018.

Retirement was evidently good to K9 Senda.

The last four years of her life were spent as a house dog.

LSP would like everyone to know that “she was spoiled and loved well.”