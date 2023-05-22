ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash in St. Martin Parish.

Connie Bourque, 56, of St. Martinville was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

The crash took place on LA Hwy 352 (Catahoula Levee Road) near Bayou Mercier Road.

Police said she was driving east on LA 352 when she exited the roadway to the right and entered a large bayou south of LA 352.

Emergency crews found her body once the submerged vehicle was recovered from the bayou.

Bourque was not properly restrained at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office.

According to police, Bourque was reported missing and was last seen on Friday, May 19, around 6 p.m.

Due to exposure to the elements, a proper blood sample was unable to be obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.