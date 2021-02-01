LSP K-9 officer helps nab 18 lbs. of methamphetamine in I-10 bust

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Police and their K-9 partner “Jack,” made an arrest that resulted in 18 lbs. of methamphetamines being taken off the streets yesterday.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop on an SUV for a traffic violation near milepost 101 in Lafayette shortly before 1:30 p.m. yesterday. “Jack” indicated a positive alert on the vehicle, and the large amount of drugs were found in the cargo area.

The driver was placed under arrest and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. The driver was not identified due to an ongoing investigation.