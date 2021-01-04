LSP issuing Endangered/Missing Child Advisory

State News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

TALLULAH, La. (BRPROUD) – Law enforcement in Louisiana is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to the Louisiana State Police, Emma Carter Ezell is “missing from her residence on Shoemaker Rd., in Tallulah, LA.”

Details about Ezell are provided below:

  • White female with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes
  • Approximately 5’06” tall
  • Weighs 130 pounds
  • Last seen wearing a Carhartt pullover
  • Grey/black leggings
  • Possible “hoodie” style sweatshirt with white FILA brand tennis shoes

If you have any information on the location of 11-year-old, Emma Carter Ezell, please call the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-574-1831.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story