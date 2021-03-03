LSP issues Level II Child Endangerment Alert for two boys

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities would like the public to keep an eye out for 4-year-old Jax Matthews and 8-year-old Kaesyn Heck.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “both children are missing and were last seen at their father’s home at 41598 River Rd.”

Kaesyn Heck is described this way:

Approximately 5ft. tall

Weighs approximately 60 pounds

Blonde hair and has a “crew cut” style haircut

Last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.

Jax Matthews is described this way:

Approximately 3 ½ ft. tall

Weighs 45 pounds

Blonde hair and has a “crew cut” style haircut

Last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots

LSP says, “the children may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, Burgundy or Red in color with a busted sunroof.”

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting this Level II Child Endangerment Alert.

If you have any information about the location of either of these boys, please call the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653.