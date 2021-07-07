LSP issue Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for 17-year-old

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 17-year-old girl.

Detectives say 17-year-old Shamia Little was reportedly last seen at Doug William’s Park Wednesday night around 11 p.m. at Jacob and Kennedy Street in Shreveport.

Shamia is described as 5’10” tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue soccer-style athletic shirt and black Nike soccer-style shorts with a white horizontal stripe.

If you have any information on where Shamia may be contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300.