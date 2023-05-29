PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Greenwell Springs woman was hit by a vehicle while riding a motorcycle on Sunday night, the Louisiana State Police said.

The crash took place around 8 p.m. on La. Hwy 70 at the intersection with Verret Street.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by Craig Aucoin, 34, and a 2005 Honda motorcycle which Shari Akins, 44, was on.

LSP said that prior to the crash, Aucoin was heading north on Verret Street and Akins was approaching the intersection with Verret Street.

State police said Aucoin failed to yield to the motorcycle from a stop sign and pulled directly into its path which caused the two vehicles to crash. Despite wearing a helmet, Akins was seriously injured after being thrown from the motorcycle.

Aucoin was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt in this crash. Investigators concluded that Aucoin did not have any alcohol in his system and was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign and driving with a suspended license, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Akins died from her injuries at a local hospital.

LSP is awaiting toxicology results from Akins and the investigation remains ongoing.