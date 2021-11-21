LSP: Impaired drivers involved in 2 separate crashes kill seven people

HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— In one night in South Central Louisiana, seven people lost their lives and the lives of their families have changed forever due to impaired driving.

On Friday night, Louisiana State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 and Louisiana Highway 660 near Houma.

According to police, the crash killed 42-year-old Charles Triggs, Jr. of Raceland, 21-year-old Danon Fulwiley of Raceland, 23-year-old Corey Porter of Raceland, and 25-year-old Ariana Lachico of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed Triggs was eastbound on LA Hwy 182 in a 2014 Honda Accord when he attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone.

After crossing the centerline, Triggs struck a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Lachico head-on.

Lachico and Fulwiley suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Triggs and Porter were transported with severe injuries and both later died at the hospital. Triggs and Lachico were properly restrained at the time of the crash. Fulwiley and Porter, the passengers in the 2014 Honda Accord, were unrestrained.

Impairment and reckless operation on the part of Triggs are suspected factors in this crash. A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Another crash happened after midnight on November 20 near the community of Chackbay.

The crash claimed the lives of three people whose identities are pending.

The preliminary investigation revealed 39-year-old Joey Clement of Thibodaux was northbound on Louisiana Highway 20 in a 2019 Ford F-150.

The Ford crossed the centerline and struck an SUV head-on. After the crash, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

All three people in the SUV suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Clement experienced minor injuries. Clement was unrestrained while restraint use is unknown for the SUV occupants.



Clement displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for DWI fourth offense with additional charges pending.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation as well.