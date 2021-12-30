ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A toxicology sample taken from John Lundy, the driver who caused a crash that killed him and three siblings from Jeanerette on I-49 the night of Dec. 17, shows that his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Toxicology tests were taken at the scene of the crash, as is routine, and were completed by the LSP Crime Lab. The results were released on Thursday, Dec. 30.

LSP urges drivers to never drive intoxicated.