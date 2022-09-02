BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman with dementia on behalf of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening.

According to LSP, the missing woman has been identified as 79-year-old Gloria B. Frazier. Authorities said Frazier was discovered to be missing from her home near Jefferson Woods Drive by a family member on Thursday afternoon.

Frazier is described as a Black female with grey hair and brown eyes, about 5 foot 3 inches and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored summer dress.

Frazier’s vehicle is described as a beige color 2000 Toyota Avalon with a Louisiana license plate MPU343. State Police said her vehicle was last seen around 5:23 p.m. northbound on US 425 near Winnsboro.

LSP said Frazier does not have a cell phone and could possibly be headed to Bastrop where she has family.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.