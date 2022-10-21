CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash from Thursday, Oct. 20 on LA 37, north of LA 409.

According to LSP, the investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota Tacoma was southbound on LA 37. The driver has been identified as Mark Anthony Phillips, 53, of Baton Rouge. Phillips allegedly failed to turn left in a curve, causing him to run off the road into a tree.

Officials say Phillips was properly restrained, but still faced fatal injuries, being pronounced dead at the scene.