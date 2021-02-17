LPSO is asking for the public’s help in search for three runaway teens

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for three teenage girls believed to have run away from home.

Destyn Lacque, 13, of Lafayette Parish, as well as, Elissa Meche and Addison Wade, 13, of St. Landry Parish, all believe to have left the area together, authorities said.

Destyn Lacque (LPSO)

Elissa Meche (LPSO)

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives believe Destyn Lacque ran away from her home in Lafayette Parish sometime during the night on Tuesday, February 16, by unknown means of travel.



Destyn Lacque is approximately 5’3″, weighs 100 lbs and has light brown hair and brown eyes. Elissa Meche, 14, was reported as having blonde hair when she left home. Addison Wade, 13, has brown hair and blue eyes, is approximately 5’4″ and weighs 120lbs.

All three teens may have altered their appearance by cutting and/or coloring their hair, the LPSO said.

If you see Lacque, Meche and/or Wade, or have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.